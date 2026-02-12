Iraq denies selling former embassy building in Seoul

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday rejected a South Korean media report claiming that Baghdad sold a former embassy building in Seoul to a prominent K-pop singer for more than $13 million as “unfounded.”

In a statement, the ministry clarified that it “does not own any embassy or residential property in the Republic of Korea,” stressing that the Iraqi embassy in Seoul operates from leased premises under officially recognized rental contracts, in line with standard diplomatic practice.

Korea JoongAng Daily reported on Wednesday that singer Jennie of the group Blackpink had purchased a building in Seoul for about $13.8 million. It noted that the property, built in 1970, had previously housed the Iraqi embassy, prompting speculation over whether it had been state-owned or leased.