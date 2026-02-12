Iraq leads importers of Iranian agricultural and food products

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Iraq ranked as the largest importer of Iranian agricultural and food products during the first nine months of the current Iranian year, which ends in March 2026, according to Iran’s National Center for Strategic Studies of Agriculture and Water, affiliated with the Iran Chamber of Commerce.

The report showed that Iraq accounted for 39% of Iran’s total agricultural commodity exports during the period, while its share of Iranian food industry exports reached 50%.

Key exports to Iraq included dairy products, vegetables such as tomatoes and cucumbers, fruits including apples and watermelons, as well as dates.

Most agricultural shipments to Iraq originated from Iran’s western and southwestern provinces, particularly Khuzestan, Kermanshah, and Ilam, which border Iraq and serve as key trade corridors.

After Iraq, the United Arab Emirates ranked second, accounting for 21% of Iran’s agricultural exports. Russia followed with 10%, Pakistan with 5%, and Afghanistan with 4%. Other destinations included Oman, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, India, and Qatar, each holding shares ranging between 2% and 3%.

Data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) showed that Iraq also remained the top destination for Iranian agricultural and food exports in 2024, purchasing between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion worth of goods during the first nine to eleven months of the year. The figure represented nearly one-third of Iran’s total exports in this category.