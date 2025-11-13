Iraq Imports $56M Iranian Apples in six months

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq led global imports of Iranian apples during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (starting March 21), purchasing 147,000 tons valued at $56M, according to Iranian customs data.

Pakistan followed with 18,700 tons worth $7.2M, and the United Arab Emirates imported 10,000 tons valued at $8.3M.

Additional buyers of Iranian apples included Turkmenistan, Syria, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Oman, Russia, the Philippines, Qatar, Kuwait, Georgia, and Libya, with imports varying across these markets.

The surge in Iraq’s purchases reflects a broader trend, as Iran reported a record increase in apple exports for the first half of the year, totaling over 204,000 tons and generating more than $82M in revenue.

Since the start of Mehr (late September), Iran has shipped an additional 52,000 tons of apples, valued at nearly $34M, signaling sustained growth in the second half of the year.

Iraq remains a key market for Iranian agricultural products, particularly fresh fruit, benefiting from geographic proximity and low transportation costs.

