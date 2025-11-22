Iraq ranks Iran’s 2nd-largest non-oil importer

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Tehran

Iraq secured a leading position among Iran’s top trading partners in the first seven months of this year, ranking second among importers of Iranian non-oil goods.

According to Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization, Iran’s exports to Iraq reached $5.823 billion. China topped the list with $8.227 billion in imports. The UAE was third with $4.5 billion, Turkiye followed with $3.714 billion, and Afghanistan with $1.405 billion.

Overall, Iran exported nearly $32 billion in non-oil products during the seven-month period, while imports stood at $34.5 billion. The average export price per ton fell to $348, a decline of nearly 5% compared with last year.

Iran’s outbound shipments were led by natural gas worth $2.796 billion, followed by liquefied propane at $2.099 billion, petroleum bitumen at $1.381 billion, as well as butane, methanol, iron and steel ingots, and urea.