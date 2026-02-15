President Barzani at MSC2026: Kurdistan–Germany cooperation discussed

Shafaq News- Munich

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul reviewed on Sunday relations between Germany, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

A statement from the Presidency indicated that the talks addressed bilateral cooperation, Germany’s engagement in the Middle East, and recent regional developments and their implications.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی له‌گه‌ڵ وەزیری دەرەوەی ئەڵمانیا کۆبووەوەhttps://t.co/lnAp7plt7i pic.twitter.com/McG4v82Lbv — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) February 15, 2026

Barzani expressed appreciation for Germany’s political and humanitarian support across several sectors, while Wadephul described the Kurdistan Region as a factor of stability and reaffirmed Berlin’s commitment to supporting security and stability in Iraq and the Region.

The Kurdish president arrived in Germany on Thursday to attend the annual gathering, where he is holding high-level talks with international leaders to review Iraq’s political outlook and wider regional developments. His meetings have included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, French President Emmanuel Macron, the European Commission president, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, US Senator Lindsey Graham, the Azerbaijani president, the Lebanese prime minister, Syria’s foreign minister, and officials from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Qatar.