Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met today with Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's current Secretary for Relations with States.

The President arrived yesterday evening in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.

On the sidelines of the Conference, which will take place from Feb.18-20, President Barzani is scheduled to meet senior figures, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Region.