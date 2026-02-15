President Barzani at MSC2026: Boosts economic, energy talks with Germany

Shafaq News- Munich

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche on Saturday to discuss strengthening economic ties and expanding German investment in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, held on the third day of the Munich Security Conference, Barzani thanked Berlin for its continued support to Baghdad and Erbil, emphasizing the Region’s interest in “leveraging German knowledge and experience in the energy and economic sectors.”

The president arrived in Germany on Thursday to attend the annual gathering, where he is holding high-level talks with international leaders to review Iraq’s political outlook and wider regional developments.