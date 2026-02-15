Legacy of ''Mahwi'' revives classical Kurdish heritage

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A two-day forum celebrating the legacy of Kurdish poet ‘‘Mahwi’’ opened Sunday in Al-Sulaymaniyah, attracting political figures, writers, and intellectuals to honor one of the 19th century’s most influential voices in Kurdish literature.

Hawar Sheikh Rauf, the forum’s supervisor, told Shafaq News the event focused on Mahwi’s poetry and its role in enriching the Kurdish language across its dialects. Alongside academic studies, the forum features music, poetry readings, and artistic performances inspired by Mahwi’s distinctive style.

“The forum aims to strengthen Kurdish cultural identity while drawing on Mahwi’s literary and artistic heritage to spark creativity and intellectual growth,” Rauf explained.

Born Mullah Muhammad bin Uthman al-Balkhi in 1830 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Mahwi became renowned for his Sufi poetry, blending philosophical reflection with lyrical elegance. His works remain a key reference in classical Kurdish literature and continue to inspire studies, cultural events, and performances that preserve and celebrate Kurdish heritage.

