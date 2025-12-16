Iraq’s Sunni endowment takes legal action over remarks on Sahaba

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Sunni Endowment Office filed a lawsuit against a popular poet on Monday over remarks it described as offensive to the companions of the Prophet Muhammad (Sahaba).

In a statement, the office said the comments made by poet Ali Naim “violated religious principles and affected the sentiments of Muslims,” urging authorities to take legal measures against individuals who “deliberately insult religious symbols or incite hatred.”

It said the office would pursue all legal options available under Iraqi law, including formal judicial proceedings.

Ali Naim appeared in a video that circulated widely on social media, containing remarks about the companions of the Prophet Muhammad. The Interior Ministry later said it had initiated legal procedures against him under regulations governing offensive online content.