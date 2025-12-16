Iraq fifth in Turkiye’s foreign house purchases in November

Shafaq News – Ankara

Iraqis ranked fifth among the top foreign buyers of real estate in Turkiye in November 2025, according to data released on Tuesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

TURKSTAT said total house sales across Turkiye fell by 7.8 percent in November compared with the same month last year, reaching 141,100 units.

Sales to foreign nationals declined by 9.7 percent year-on-year to 943 houses, accounting for 1.4 percent of total property sales. Istanbul, Antalya, and Mersin recorded the highest number of house purchases by foreigners.

Russians topped the list of foreign buyers with 310 houses, followed by Ukrainians with 195, Germans with 151, and Iranians with 147. Iraqis came fifth with 104 houses purchased during the month.

Azerbaijan ranked sixth with 90 houses, followed by China (69), Afghanistan (57), Palestine (48), and Saudi Arabia (47).

Iraqis had led foreign property purchases in Turkiye for several years, starting in 2015, but fell to second place behind Iranians in early 2021. Their ranking dropped further to third in April 2022 following a surge in Russian purchases, before declining to fifth place in recent years.