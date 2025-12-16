Dollar prices inch lower in Baghdad, steady Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar dropped against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, down from 143,100 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,250 IQD and 142,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,500.