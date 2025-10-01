Erbil comes alive with World Music Day festival

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, Erbil hosted a festival for the World Music Day, featuring live performances by local singers and musicians.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the event took place at Peshawa Hall under the organization of the Directorate of Culture and Arts’ music department, drawing a large audience of enthusiasts who gathered to celebrate the global occasion.

The tradition of World Music Day began in France in 1982 as Fête de la Musique. It encourages free public performances, promoting music as a universal language now celebrated in more than 120 countries.

In the Kurdistan Region, similar events have been held in previous years. In 2024, Kurdish and French groups shared the stage in Erbil to mark the occasion.