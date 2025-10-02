Erbil: First orchestra concert for world music day

Shafaq News – Erbil

Peshawa Hall in Erbil held its first orchestral concert on Thursday, marking World Music Day under the theme “Kurdish Song and World Music on One Stage.”

Organized by Cihan University, the event brought together artists and musicians from across the city. According to Shafaq News correspondent, performers delivered a mix of Kurdish and international pieces that resonated with the audience and filled the venue with energy and enthusiasm.

Karzan Kanbi, one of the organizers, described the concert as “an important artistic step” that aimed to highlight the identity of Kurdish music while placing it alongside global sounds. He noted that the event reflected the richness of Kurdish musical heritage and its ability to interact with other cultures.

Among those in attendance was Saman, who praised the performance for its variety and spirit. “We truly enjoyed the outstanding performances and the variety of musical pieces. It was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate both Kurdish and international music in an uplifting setting,” he expressed.

Sharing her admiration for the event, Suzan described the ambiance as magical, adding that “the organization was excellent, and the music blended authenticity with innovation in a beautiful way that added a special touch to the evening.”

UNESCO designated October 1 as World Music Day in 1984, encouraging nations to celebrate music as a universal language through concerts and cultural events.