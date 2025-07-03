Rwanga Foundation drums up cultural pride in Erbil

Shafaq News - Erbil

On Thursday, Rwanga Foundation has launched a summer training course in Erbil for children to learn the Kurdish frame drum (daf).

The six-week course kicked off with an opening ceremony attended by children and their families. It will provide schoolchildren across Erbil province with hands-on training in rhythm, performance, and the history of the instrument.

The foundation said the decision to focus on the daf was driven by its cultural significance in Kurdish heritage and emphasized the importance of keeping traditional instruments alive through education.

Established in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the Rwanga Foundation is a nonprofit in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, initially focused on ensuring quality education for all children. Over time, it has expanded its mission to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian aid. It also supports climate action through local initiatives that align with its environmental objectives.