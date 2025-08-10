Rwanga launches human development project

Shafaq News – Erbil / Duhok

The Rwanga Foundation announced on Sunday a new human capacity development project under the banner “Enhancing Social, Economic, and Educational Opportunities for Christian Communities in Erbil and Duhok Provinces.”

Speaking at the launch, the foundation’s Executive Director, Hassan Sheikh Alla al-Din, explained that the two-year vocational training initiative is designed to support various sectors of the labor market in the Kurdistan Region, with a particular focus on Christian communities.

He noted that the project will provide “valuable services specifically for Christians this time,” after having operated across multiple sectors over the past decade, offering thousands of participants a range of human development training courses.

“We aim to create more social opportunities,” Alla al-Din stated.

Established in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the Rwanga Foundation is a nonprofit in the Kurdistan Region, initially focused on ensuring quality education for all children. Over time, it has expanded its mission to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian aid. It also supports climate action through local initiatives that align with its environmental objectives.