After Rwanga training: 35 Duhok youths employed

Shafaq News – Duhok

Thirty-five young men and women in Iraq's Duhok have secured employment after completing vocational training courses organized by the Rwanga Foundation.

The initiative, part of ongoing efforts to enhance job readiness among youth, included two specialized training programs. Nibar Shino, Director of the Vocational Training Department in Duhok, told Shafaq News that the first course focused on installing and operating solar energy systems, in line with Iraq’s growing interest in alternative energy. The second offered training in automotive mechanics, with a focus on electric vehicles.

Shino noted that the foundation’s work addresses broader economic challenges, including salary delays and limited job creation from the federal government. “The aim is to equip youth with practical, in-demand skills that allow them to enter the workforce confidently."

Out of 40 trainees, 35 have already been placed in jobs matching their training—a "concrete step toward reducing youth unemployment.”

Rwanga’s Duhok Office Director, Hikmat Mohammed, added that the foundation will continue offering structured, skill-focused programs to support young Iraqis in improving their livelihoods and economic prospects.

Established in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the Rwanga Foundation is a nonprofit in the Kurdistan Region, initially focused on ensuring quality education for all children. Over time, it has expanded its mission to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian aid. It also supports climate action through local initiatives that align with its environmental objectives.