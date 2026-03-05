Israel launches 13th wave of strikes on Tehran infrastructure

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Israeli military said Thursday it launched its 13th wave of strikes against Iran, targeting infrastructure in the capital, Tehran.

Iran’s ISNA news agency reported that a missile struck areas in eastern Tehran, triggering multiple explosions.

#عاجل الطلعة الهجومية رقم 13 فوق طهران: جيش الدفاع بدأ بمهاجمة بنى تحتية لنظام الارهاب الإيراني pic.twitter.com/B1qXF2fTFk — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 5, 2026

The Israeli army urged residents in the industrial zones of Abbas Abad and Shenzar to evacuate immediately.

Images circulating online showed smoke rising from the Barand base linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), while additional explosions were reported in Absard in Damavand province.