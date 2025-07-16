President Barzani pledges support to Rwanga Foundation for community development

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his support for the Rwanga Foundation’s charitable work, praising its services to underprivileged communities and its role in youth empowerment.

According to a statement from the Region’s Presidency, Barzani met with the Rwanga Foundation team to review recent projects and initiatives carried out by the organization across various developmental and service sectors.

President Barzani commended the foundation’s contributions to society and affirmed his continued support for its humanitarian and development mission. He also highlighted the foundation’s role in empowering diverse social groups and advancing sustainable development throughout the Kurdistan Region.

Established in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the Rwanga Foundation is a nonprofit in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, initially focused on ensuring quality education for all children. Over time, it has expanded its mission to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian aid. It also supports climate action through local initiatives that align with its environmental objectives.