Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts two-day forum on Kurdish art and folklore

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah launched on Saturday a two-day Art and Folklore Forum bringing together a wide range of cultural, political, literary, and artistic figures from across the Kurdistan Region.

The event, organized by the Scientific Committee for Culture and Arts, features research sessions and presentations exploring the history and philosophy of Kurdish culture, in addition to artistic performances highlighting the richness and diversity of Kurdish folklore.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Dr. Hardy Mahdi, head of the forum’s scientific committee, described the gathering as an important platform for discussing cultural policy in the Kurdistan Region and strengthening dialogue between cultural institutions and creators.

