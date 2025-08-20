Rwanga opens youth innovation lab in Duhok

Shafaq News – Duhok / Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Wednesday, the Kurdish charity Rwanga Foundation inaugurated an innovation lab at a youth center in Duhok province as part of its “Empowering the Next Generation” project.

دەزگای روانگە تاقیگەی داهێنان لە سەنتەری چالاکی لاوانی شارۆچکەی شێخان دامەزراند.لە درێژەی کار و چالاکییەکانی پرۆژەی ( بەهێزکردنی نەوەی داهاتوو ) دەزگای روانگە تاقیگەی داهێنانی لە سەنتەری چالاکی لاوانی شارۆچکەی شێخان سەر بە پارێزگای دهۆک دامەزراند و لە هەمان کاتدا پرۆسەی نۆژەن… pic.twitter.com/KpkZpOCQxx — Rwanga Foundation (@RwangaFdn) August 19, 2025

In a statement, the foundation announced that the initiative aims to provide a supportive environment for young people, enabling them to exchange ideas and develop professional skills in fields relevant to the labor market through a modern academic approach.

The project is being implemented by the foundation with funding from UNICEF and in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Directorate General of Youth in Duhok.

In a separate statement, Rwanga announced it had provided 591 amperes of electricity generated by solar power to the village of Qamish in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, benefiting 210 residents across 32 households, along with a mosque, school, and health center.

دەزگای روانگە ٥٩١ ئەمپێر تەزووی کارەبای لە ڕێگەی وزەی خۆر بۆ گوندی قامیش لە شارۆچکەی ماوەت سەر بە پارێزگای سلێمانی دابینکرد بە پشت بەستن بە وزەی خۆر، دەزگای روانگە بڕی ٥٩١ ئەمپێر کارەبای بۆ گوندی قامیش سەر بە شارۆچکەی ماوەت دابین کرد. ژمارەی دانیشتووانی گوندەکە ٢١٠ کەسە و… pic.twitter.com/iiVhaHwQpp — Rwanga Foundation (@RwangaFdn) August 18, 2025

Established in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the Rwanga Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in the Kurdistan Region. While it began with a primary focus on providing quality education for children, its work has since broadened to cover economic development, youth empowerment, environmental protection, and humanitarian assistance. The foundation also promotes climate action through community initiatives that support its environmental goals.