Fires raging in Kurdish Regions amid ongoing clashes

Shafaq News/ Fires fueled by ongoing clashes between Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have been burning uncontrollably for a week in Duhok governorate, causing severe damage and raising concerns about further spread.

Witnesses from the Berikari area in northern Duhok reported that the fires, which began around the villages of Derishi and Reziki, have inflicted significant damage on local farmlands.

"The ongoing clashes between Turkish troops and PKK fighters have exacerbated the situation, making it difficult to contain the flames."

A resident of Raziki village described the fires as "still out of control" and moving towards the Bêy valley. The blaze has also spread to other towns in the Nahili and Berwari Bala regions.

In a separate incident, the Kurdistan Region's Forestry and Environment Police Directorate reported a major fire in Al-Sulaymaniyah that destroyed over 500 dunams of forests and farmland in the Mawat district, along with 40 dunams of gardens and trees.

The directorate stated that extensive damage had occurred, and firefighting teams were working to control the blaze.