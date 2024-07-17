Drone strikes hit remote village in Penjwen, Iraq

Shafaq News/ A remote village in the district of Penjwen came under drone attack early Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the incident.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency on condition of anonymity, reported that the drone targeted the uninhabited village of Badana in the subdistrict of Nalparez within the Penjwen district of Al-Sulaymaniya.

No injuries or casualties were reported from the strike, although a fire sparked nearby residents managed to extinguish it.

The origin and motive behind the drone attack remain unclear at this time.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Penjwen was targeted earlier this month, with eyewitnesses reporting that unidentified drones carried out strikes on the villages of Banawyan, Shekha Lamarin, Kani Miran, and Saliawa, causing fires in agricultural lands villages.

Notably, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is present in Al-Sulaymaniyah, particularly in rural areas near the Qandil Mountains, which serve as a base for the group.