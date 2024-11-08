Iraq security forces detain PKK-affiliated suspect in Kirkuk bombing case

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have detained an alleged member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in connection with a recent bombing in Kirkuk.

Arshad al-Salihi, Chair of the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee, told Shafaq News that National Security Service forces carried out the arrest of the suspect, who allegedly attacked Saygin Haji Oglu, the head of the Turkmen House organization in Kirkuk.

“We hope this terrorist will not be released, as has happened with others who have destroyed our cultural heritage,” al-Salihi added.

Earlier today, Iraq's National Security Service announced that, after extensive surveillance, it had arrested the main suspect responsible for bombing a commercial property in Kirkuk. The incident, which occurred six days prior, involved an improvised explosive device (IED) placed near a local store. The explosion injured the store owner and his wife.

According to an official statement, the investigation revealed that “the suspect had repeatedly surveilled the target area, where he concealed the IED inside a bag and detonated remotely via a mobile phone.“

The statement also detailed, “He fled Iraq for five days before being lured back to al-Sulaymaniyah, where he was eventually detained.”

The National Security Service confirmed it had secured judicial authorization for the arrest under Article 4 of Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law. The suspect is now in custody pending further legal procedures.