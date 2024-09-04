Senior Iraqi Intelligence Officer Killed in Kirkuk Bombing

Shafaq News/ A senior Iraqi military intelligence officer and two of his soldiers were killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Kirkuk on Tuesday evening, a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source revealed that the director of the intelligence branch of the 8th Mechanized Infantry Division and two accompanying soldiers lost their lives when an improvised explosive device detonated in the Kareh mountains of al-Debs district during a security operation.

"The three bodies have been transferred to the forensic medicine department for further legal proceedings," the source added.