ITF accuses a PUK member of assassinating one of its officials

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) accused a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) of involvement in the assassination of one of its officials last year.

ITF Head, Hassan Turan, said in a press conference that the Iraqi security services have identified the assassin of the ITF former security official, who was assassinated last year. Turan revealed that the suspect, identified by the initials (H-R-T), is a member of the 134th Brigade of the PUK.

“The Iraqi Ministry of Interior circulated an official document to the ITF revealing the details of the crime,” he said, noting that” work is underway to arrest him and bring him to justice.”

Turan called on the Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, to intervene to maintain security in Kirkuk, adding, “There are violations that have occurred in the province that must be investigated, including the killing of Ahmed Tahir, the former security official of the Front. There have been security violations targeting the Turkmen community,” he claimed.

“Yesterday morning, four armed men stormed the house of the brother of the director general of Turkmeneli TV, terrorizing, assaulting and threatening the family members in a desperate attempt to intimidate the family and the director general of the channel,” he said, adding that the attacker works as an employee of a government media organization.