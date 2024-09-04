Iraqi intelligence arrests ISIS propagandist specializing in explosives

Shafaq News/ Iraqi intelligence forces have apprehended an individual involved in propagating ISIS ideology and disseminating instructions on explosives manufacturing, the agency announced on Wednesday.

In a statement released earlier today, the National Intelligence Service of Iraq said that its operatives, acting on precise intelligence, successfully captured the ISIS member in a carefully executed security operation.

The arrest took place in al-Hurr area, nearly 10 kilometers north of Karbala.

According to the statement, the detainee was an active member of a network operating on social media platforms, specializing in military sciences. The individual had been sharing lectures and tutorials on the construction of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and suicide vests, as well as providing guidance on carrying out terrorist attacks.