Al-Sulaymaniyah Police on “Eid al-Fitr”: readiness, strict plan

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah Police Command announced on Friday that a heightened security plan will be in place during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The Police Command added that the plan will focus on securing public areas and high-population zones, including ongoing search and inspection operations to apprehend wanted individuals and lawbreakers.

In a statement, the police confirmed that the plan encompasses protecting citizens, places of worship, and religious shrines. Additionally, increased security will be provided for markets, commercial centers, restaurants, parks, and amusement areas, which typically see a surge in visitors during the holiday.

Protection will also be intensified around cemeteries and burial sites, which attract significant numbers of visitors during this time.

The police command noted that senior security leaders would be on the ground, leading their units in direct supervision of the plan’s implementation.

In addition, the plan will include field inspections to track criminals and lawbreakers, with an emphasis on enhancing efforts to combat organized crime.

Furthermore, emergency response units, including patrols, fire crews, and ambulances, will be stationed near public and recreational areas to ensure a swift response to any emergencies.

Plainclothes intelligence teams will also be deployed to monitor negative behaviors and address them according to legal procedures.

Al-Sulaymaniyah Police Command confirmed that all security forces have been on alert since Thursday, and will maintain the heightened security measures until after the holiday to ensure the stability of the province.