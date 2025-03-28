Eid al-Fitr holiday: Kurdistan borders halt commerce

Shafaq News/ Authorities at the Bashmakh and Haji Omaran border crossings in Iraqi Kurdistan will suspend commercial traffic for 24 hours starting on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

The Bashmakh border administration stated that the closure applies only to trade, which will resume on the second day of Eid.

Haji Omaran, which connects the Kurdistan Region with Iran, will enforce the same commercial halt under agreements between the Erbil provincial administration and Garmian authorities.

Tourist transit will remain unaffected.

Earlier, Al-Sulaymaniyah Police Command announced the implementation of a security plan for Eid al-Fitr, focusing on safeguarding public areas and crowded locations.

The Traffic Directorate in Erbil also issued a ban on heavy transport vehicles and motorcycles from 7:00 a.m. to midnight throughout the Eid period.