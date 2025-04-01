Surge in tourist arrivals to Al-Sulaymaniyah during Eid holiday

Shafaq News/ Tourist arrivals in Al-Sulaymaniyah have surged during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, with numbers expected to rise further in the coming days.

According to the province’s Directorate of Tourism, most visitors are entering through the Arbat and Tasiloja border crossings and Al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport. The majority are from other Iraqi provinces, followed by tourists from Iran.

Tourist activity began on March 27, with data to be collected through April 5. The directorate expects numbers to grow further during the official public holiday announced by the federal government.

The increase was especially noticeable on the third day of Eid in the Kurdistan Region, which coincided with the second day of the holiday in central and southern Iraq. Many families travel after spending the first day of Eid locally.

Tour operators are facilitating access to the city, as approximately 70% of hotels operate at full capacity. However, the directorate reported no issues with accommodation or services.

Tourism support teams have been deployed at key sites to assist visitors, while monitoring teams are overseeing the quality of service delivery.

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, is one of the most significant religious holidays in the Muslim calendar. Following a month of fasting, the holiday is celebrated with family visits, public gatherings, and increased travel, contributing to the rise in tourism activity acrossthecountry.