Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah receives 50,000 tourists during Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province welcomed 50,000 tourists during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Directorate of Tourism said on Thursday.

The Directorate’s Spokesperson Koran Qader told Shafaq News, "The majority of visitors came from other Iraqi provinces, followed by Iranian tourists entering through the Arbat border crossing and Al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport."

Tour operators played a key role in facilitating travel, benefiting from the Region's mild climate and scenic landscapes, Qadir added.

Tourist activity began on March 27, with data collection ongoing until April 5. The tourism directorate anticipates a further increase in visitor numbers during the official public holiday declared by the federal government.

Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, is one of the most important religious celebrations in the Muslim world. Following a month of fasting, the holiday is traditionally observed with family gatherings, communal festivities, and increased travel, driving a surge in tourism across the country.