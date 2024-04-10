More than 25,000 tourists entered al-Sulaymaniyah in the two days leading to Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaimaniyah experienced a surge in tourists with over 25,000 visitors arriving in the two days leading to Eid al-Fitr, the Directorate of Tourism said in a statement on Wednesday.

The influx is expected to continue through the upcoming holiday.

"More than 25,000 tourists from various Iraqi governorates entered Sulaimaniyah through the Tasluja border crossing in the past two days," the statement said. "The number is constantly on the rise."

Authorities have prepared for the increased visitor traffic, the statement said.

"We developed a plan to ensure a smooth Eid al-Fitr for tourists," it explained. "Our teams are deployed at border crossings and all entry points. We've also distributed posters on tourist destinations in the governorate."

An information center has been establishat the former cigarette factory building "to guide tourists and provide them with necessary assistance," the directorate added.

Hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions have ramped up preparations to accommodate the influx, said Mahmoud Tawfiq, head of the Restaurants and Hotels Association in al-Sulaymaniyah. "Joint committees with the Directorate of Tourism and the mayor's office are monitoring prices and ensuring tourist services are up to standard."

To address potential shortages during the holiday, Tawfiq said that "at least 83 restaurants, bakeries, and grocery stores will operate on the first day of Eid. This ensures uninterrupted service for both tourists and residents, as many businesses traditionally close on the first day of Eid."

"Attracting more tourists requires initiatives like inviting tourism companies and holding promotional conferences," he said. "Additionally, facilitating investment in tourist facilities would significantly boost the industry in the governorate."

"Al-Sulaymaniyah Police Directorate has a security plan in place for Eid," said Sarkawt Ahmed, the directorate's spokesperson. "This includes deploying patrols in markets and public areas, with a particular emphasis on cemeteries and tourist destinations during the initial days of Eid."

"Security forces are on high alert to ensure the safety of both residents celebrating Eid and tourists visiting al-Sulaymaniyah," Ahmed added. "Selling fireworks is strictly prohibited and monitored by authorities."