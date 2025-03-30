Joyful Eid dawns in al-Sulaymaniyah: City embraces tradition and togetherness

Shafaq News/ As the first light of Eid al-Fitr dawned, Kurdistan Region's al-Sulaymaniyah awoke to a scene of joy and serenity. The city embraced the occasion with a renewed spirit, carrying the essence of traditions passed down through generations.

Echoes of Takbeer Fill the Air

With the break of morning, mosques and open squares are filled with worshippers dressed in their finest, their hands raised in prayer. At Haji Ahmed Mosque in the heart of the city, the courtyards overflowed with people of all ages, their voices united in the rhythmic chants of Allahu Akbar (God is the Greatest), marking the arrival of Eid.

Hassan Abdul Qader, a man in his sixties, reflected on the moment, “This day holds a special place in our hearts. When we chant the Takbeers (saying Allahu Akbar) together, we feel an overwhelming sense of unity and love. Eid prayer is more than just an act of worship, it is a chance for reconciliation, for strengthening the bonds between us. After the prayer, we shake hands, exchange warm wishes, and even past disagreements simply fade away.”

For 25-year-old Dana Karim, who attended the prayer with his father and brothers, the joy of Eid lies in its heartfelt traditions. “I’ve loved this atmosphere since childhood. But the best moment is stepping out of the mosque and seeing people embrace, laughing and greeting one another. It’s as if the entire city is glowing with happiness,” he shared with Shafaq News.

Eidiya… The Magic of Childhood

No moment is more eagerly awaited by children than the giving of Eidiya, the cherished Eid gift.

For Um Aram, a grandmother in her seventies, Eid is measured in the joy of her grandchildren, “There’s nothing more beautiful than seeing their little faces beaming with happiness as they come to me, dressed in their finest clothes, waiting for their Eidiya. It’s not just about money; it’s a tradition of love and joy that we’ve carried on for generations.”

Eight-year-old Sirwan could barely contain his excitement, “Eid is the best day of the year! I got my Eidiya from my grandfather and uncle. I can’t wait to buy new toys!”

A Feast of Tradition

Eid morning wouldn’t be complete without a feast of cherished traditional dishes. After the prayer and the joyful exchange of Eidiya, families come together for a breakfast steeped in heritage and comfort.

Saman Jalal, a well-known chef who runs a popular restaurant in al-Sulaymaniyah, shared his insight, “On Eid, families return to the flavors of their ancestors. One of the must-have dishes is Qaisi, apricots slow-cooked with sugar. It’s rich, energizing, and perfect after a month of fasting. Rice with beans is another staple that people never tire of.”

For Shireen Mahmoud, a mother of five, preparing the Eid meal is a labor of love, “The day before Eid, I start cooking so that everything is ready by morning. We begin the day with sweets and tea, then gather around the turkey, which adds a special touch to our feast. My children love Qaisi, while my husband insists on having rice and beans—it just wouldn’t feel like Eid without it.”

A Day of Gatherings and Warm Embraces

After breakfast, the spirit of Eid continues with visits to family and friends, a cherished tradition that strengthens bonds and rekindles connections.

Farhad Karim, a father in his forties, spoke of the importance of these visits, “Eid is a time to reconnect. Life keeps us busy, but on this day, we set everything aside to be with family. I start my morning at my parents’ house, then visit my uncles and aunts, and later, we welcome guests into our home.”