Syrian refugees in Al-Sulaymaniyah celebrate Al-Assad's fall: Hope for a new Syria that guarantees our rights

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Syrian Kurdish refugees in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region (KRI), celebrated the fall of the Syrian regime under President Bashar al-Assad, expressing hope for a new future for Syria that guarantees “justice and equality” for all its components.

The refugees distributed sweets and raised KRI flags, expressing gratitude for the Regional Government's role in hosting them over the years.

Since the Syrian crisis began in 2011, thousands of Syrian Kurds have sought refuge in the Kurdistan Region, escaping conflict and destruction. The Region has provided vital humanitarian aid, including shelter and basic services. With the fall of the Syrian regime, refugees now have growing hopes of returning to their homeland and rebuilding their lives.

In a joyful atmosphere, refugees expressed their hopes for a swift return to their homes, calling for “a fair Syrian government” that protects everyone’s rights and compensates the victims.

"Today, we feel the dream of freedom and dignity is starting to come true. We hope the new Syria will guarantee the rights of all and rebuild what the war destroyed, including our homes and communities,” Mohammed Hussein, a Syrian Kurdish refugee, told Shafaq News.

For her part, refugee Alan Hassan expressed gratitude, stating, "We thank the people and government of the Kurdistan Region for offering us a safe haven over the years. We now look forward to returning home, but only if a regime ensures our rights as Kurds and Syrians.”

The celebrants urged the international community to support reconstruction efforts and guarantee their dignified return to their homeland.

With hopes of rebuilding their homeland, Syrian Kurdish refugees in Al-Sulaymaniyah reiterated that returning to Syria remains their “top priority,” calling for international guarantees to protect their rights and compensate their losses.