Al-Sulaymaniyah celebrates Women’s Day: 55 Journalists honoured

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Al-Sulaymaniyah marked the International Women’s Day with a series of meaningful events, emphasizing the critical importance of women's rights, gender equality, and the ongoing battle against violence and marginalization.

One of the central highlights of the day took place at the Institute of International Law, where 55 female journalists were honoured for their invaluable contributions to media and journalism. This recognition, attended by members of the Iraqi parliament, the Kurdistan Region’s legislature, and representatives from various international organizations, underscored the vital role that women play in shaping public discourse and promoting freedom of expression.

Bashdar Hassan, head of the Institute, delivered a powerful address during the ceremony, stressing the importance of providing female journalists with a safer and more supportive work environment. He acknowledged the challenges that women in journalism continue to face and noted that similar recognition events would be held across the Kurdistan Region in the coming weeks, demonstrating a regional commitment to advancing women’s representation in journalism.

“Today’s event is not just a celebration of women’s achievements in journalism; it is a pledge to foster a more inclusive and balanced media landscape,” said Hassan, highlighting the importance of continued efforts to create a more equitable working environment for women.

Women’s rights activist Kzhall Abdulqader also participated in the day’s events, emphasizing the importance of an informed and empowered female population to build a healthier society. She praised the progress women in the Kurdistan Region have made in overcoming political barriers and becoming more active in community and public work.

Abdulqader framed March 8 not just as a celebration, but as a call to action. “This day is not only a celebration; it is a call for change,” she said, paying tribute to prominent Kurdish women, such as Habsah Khan Naqeeb, Qadam Khair, and Khanzad, who have made significant sacrifices for the advancement of women’s rights.

However, Abdulqader also highlighted the persistent political and social obstacles women face, particularly within political parties where women’s empowerment is often stifled by party agendas. “A free and independent woman is the foundation of real change,” she declared, urging the need for greater autonomy for women in all sectors of society.

In addition, Abdulqader raised concerns about the rising rates of violence against women in the Kurdistan Region. She pointed to the troubling statistic that eight women, aged between 18 and 50, have been killed this year, with no justice served. She expressed frustration with women’s organizations that, despite receiving substantial funding, have not taken sufficient action to address these pressing issues.

About This Day

International Women’s Day has its origins in the labour movements of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The first major protests took place in 1857 when textile workers in New York demanded better working conditions. Though these demonstrations were met with violent repression, they marked a critical turning point in the fight for women's rights. In 1908, another women-led strike in New York further solidified March 8 as an important date in the ongoing struggle for gender equality.

For the people of Kurdistan, International Women’s Day carries particularly deep significance. It serves as a reminder of the countless sacrifices made by women in politics, resistance, and beyond. Despite the challenges that persist, the demand for women’s rights and gender equality continues to gain strength across the region.