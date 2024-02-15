Metro Center condemns arrests of journalists and demonstrators in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The Metro Center for Defending Journalists' Rights and Advocacy strongly condemned the arrest of journalists and demonstrators in Al-Sulaymaniyah during their coverage of protest demonstrations.

Today, Asayish forces detained three journalists: Berro Abdul Rahman, Barham Siddiq, and Raziar Muhammad—along with several participants in the demonstration on Salem Street.

In a statement, the center urged the immediate release of the journalists and demonstrators, saying that security forces "should protect peaceful demonstrations instead of suppressing them."

The center called for "respecting the right of citizens to engage in peaceful civil demonstrations."

Groups affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) called for a foot march on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the arrest of the party's founder, Abdullah Ocalan. Asayish forces, however, prevented demonstrations and marches due to the lack of prior approval and suitable locations.