Journalists, activists, and teachers arrested in Al-Sulaymaniyah over salary protests

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Security forces in Al-Sulaymaniyah launched a wave of arrests over the past two days, detaining journalists, activists, teachers, and public employees amid calls to protest delayed salary payments.

The arrests, which targeted individuals either participating in or expressing support for planned demonstrations, have sparked widespread condemnation and solidarity protests across the region.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, at least ten teachers, including two women, were arrested during earlier protests demanding their financial entitlements. The detentions have been widely criticized as a violation of free expression and an affront to the dignity of the educational community.

Rahman Gharib, coordinator of the Metro Center for Journalistic Rights and Advocacy, condemned the arrests in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, describing them as a blatant attack on civil liberties. “Security forces detained several activists, politicians, and journalists who were either involved in or supportive of protests calling for the right to a decent livelihood,” Gharib said.

He added, “We strongly condemn this campaign and demand the immediate and unconditional release of all detainees. The right to protest is guaranteed by the constitution and the country’s applicable laws.”

Gharib also warned that the involvement of security services in suppressing civil activities constitutes a serious breach of human rights and freedom of expression.

In response to the arrests, dozens of Kurdish-language teachers in Kirkuk staged a protest outside the Directorate of Education on Thursday. Demonstrators demanded the release of their detained colleagues in Al-Sulaymaniyah and called for the immediate disbursement of salaries that have been delayed for more than two months.

The Journalists Syndicate in Al-Sulaymaniyah also issued a statement confirming the release of several journalists who had been detained earlier in the day while covering the unfolding events. The syndicate clarified that the journalists were freed following the conclusion of investigative procedures and that no formal charges were brought against them.

The Al-Sulaymaniyah branch of the syndicate reiterated its commitment to defending press freedoms and urged security forces to respect the constitutional right to independent journalism and ensure a safe working environment for media professionals.