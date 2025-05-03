Silenced voices: The treacherous reality for journalists in Iraq

Shafaq News/ While the world commemorates World Press Freedom Day on May 3, journalists in Iraq continue to navigate a treacherous media landscape marred by threats, legal constraints, and violence. Despite a modest improvement in the country’s international press freedom ranking, local journalists say conditions on the ground remain grim, citing persistent assaults, censorship, and the absence of protective legislation.

"Freedom of the press is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of democracy and justice," Ahmad Al-Madani, legal representative of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, told Shafaq News, emphasizing that constraints on free speech directly undermine human dignity and professional integrity.

Al-Madani warned that journalists in Iraq face some of the most severe forms of repression. "Anyone criticizing the performance of powerful political actors is subject to intimidation, legal threats, or even assassination. History is rife with such cases.” He urged Iraqi authorities to overhaul repressive media laws and enact reforms that reflect the evolving landscape of journalism.

Legacy of Violence and Impunity

Since the 2003 US-led invasion, Iraqi journalism has faced relentless instability. "The press has been under siege — from US forces to sectarian factions and political elites," said Hadi Jalu Mar’i, head of the Iraqi Observatory for Press Freedoms.

Mar’i argued to Shafaq News that while attacks have evolved, they remain deeply rooted in institutional weakness and societal misunderstanding of journalism. "We still see beatings, equipment confiscation, and media bans at public events. There is no legal deterrent, and journalists continue to be sued or silenced."

Over 500 journalists, he added, have been killed since 2003, with dozens more forced to flee the country. "The trauma is lasting, yet many journalists remain committed to telling the truth."

On the Front Lines

Field reporter Shurooq Al-Ghanem highlighted a growing hostility from both officials and civilians. "Getting access to public information is a battle. If a citizen disagrees with a media outlet’s line, they direct anger at the reporter — not the institution."

She cautioned that unqualified individuals posing as journalists have harmed the profession’s credibility. "The flood of impostors makes it harder for legitimate journalists to do their jobs."

Gendered and Digital Threats

Fadel Al-Gharawi, head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq, emphasized that women journalists face a different set of dangers. "Female reporters are often subjected to harassment, threats, and blackmail—especially via digital platforms—causing deep psychological and societal consequences," he told Shafaq News.

Voice for Reform

Zainab Rabea, head of the Nakheel Center for Press Freedoms, told our agency that the situation remains deeply concerning. "Press freedom in Iraq continues to face serious challenges. Judicial summons, security pressure, and blocked coverage persist, all in the absence of a safe and enabling environment."

She called for a stronger legal and institutional framework to support the profession. "We must provide a legal and institutional environment that guarantees freedom of expression, protects free speech, and rewards professionalism instead of suppressing or intimidating it."

Grim Toll

According to the 2025 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Iraq ranks 155th out of 180 countries — an improvement from 169 in 2024, but still among the world's most dangerous environments for journalists.

"Iraq has the highest journalist death toll globally over the past three decades," said Al-Gharawi, citing more than 340 journalists killed in the country, out of 2,660 deaths worldwide during the same period.

Al-Gharawi told Shafaq News that male journalists face higher physical risks due to field assignments, while women endure online abuse and threats. Baghdad remains the epicenter of violations, followed by Basra, Dhi Qar, Nineveh, Kirkuk, and Diyala. The Kurdistan Region has also seen a rise in press restrictions in recent years.

Legal Gaps

Al-Gharawi called for the urgent passage of the long-delayed Right to Access Information Law, alongside a broader legislative framework to protect journalists. "We need stronger legal safeguards, enforcement mechanisms, and an end to impunity for crimes against media professionals.”

He also stressed the importance of training programs, institutional support, and the empowerment of independent media. "Press freedom is a national obligation. If we fail to protect it, we compromise democracy itself."

Globally, RSF's 2025 index warns of a severe decline in press freedom amid economic crises, state censorship, and concentrated media ownership. Of 180 countries surveyed, news outlets in 160 face financial hardship, with implications for editorial independence.

The report noted rising journalist exile rates and record-low global press freedom scores. Countries like Nicaragua, Belarus, Iran, and Afghanistan have seen mass journalist flight. Even traditionally free media environments, such as New Zealand and South Africa, face newsroom closures.