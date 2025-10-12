Gaza reporter Saleh Al-Jaafari shot dead

Shafaq News – Gaza

Clashes on Sunday between Hamas members and armed individuals in Gaza left at least eight dead, including journalist Saleh Al-Jaafari, Palestinian media reported.

According to Quds News, Al-Jaafari disappeared in the Sabra neighborhood while documenting the destruction caused by Israeli strikes. Witnesses noted that “lawless elements” opened fire on him and seized his belongings.

جثمان الصحفي صالح الجعفراوي، الذي ارتقى على يد عصابات خارجة عن القانون في حي الصبرة بمدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/HFWeIKtxs0 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 12, 2025

A Palestinian activist and social media influencer, Al-Jaafari chronicled the Israeli war on Gaza, recording widespread destruction while providing a detailed account of the human cost of the conflict.

Family sources emphasized that he had faced repeated assassination threats from Israeli forces throughout the hostilities.

In September, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee mocked Al-Jaafari over a photograph showing him in a journalist’s vest, covered in dust and ash, after an Israeli strike struck the 16-story Al-Ghafri Tower in western Gaza.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics reports that at least 252 journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

