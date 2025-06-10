PM Barzani warns of "serious repercussions" over delayed salaries

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani warned that the continued halt in salary payments to public employees in the Region could have serious repercussions, characterizing Baghdad’s move as “unjust and unconstitutional.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the “Visit Kurdistan” foundation, Barzani linked the suspension of salaries to broader efforts aimed at placing pressure on the Region, hindering its reconstruction and development.

He also emphasized that the KRG had met its constitutional responsibilities — and exceeded them — stressing that he expected reciprocal commitments from Baghdad to protect the rights of the Kurdistan Region’s citizens. Instead, he pointed to what he described as a ‘’disregard for constitutional provisions’’ and previously concluded agreements.

His comments came amid heightened friction between Erbil and Baghdad over the release of public sector salaries. Federal authorities have linked disbursements to the Kurdistan Region’s full transfer of oil exports to the state-run SOMO company, along with increased oversight of non-oil revenues. The KRG has pushed back, viewing the conditions as excessive and inconsistent with earlier understandings.

The deadlock has resulted in delayed salary payments for hundreds of thousands of public employees in the Region. As a temporary measure, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani later authorized the payment of May’s salaries through a federal loan, pending further resolution.