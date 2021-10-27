KRG condemns al-Rashad village attack

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, condemned ISIS's bloody attack on al-Rashad village in Diyala.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack that took place last night in Diyala. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and the injured", PM Barzani tweeted.

"ISIS continues to threaten regional peace and coexistence and shall be faced by a collective and regional response," he added.

On Tuesday evening, ISIS terrorists attack a gathering in al-Rashad village with medium and light weapons, and opened fire on the residents' house before they fled.

The attack has resulted in more than 30 casualties until the moment.