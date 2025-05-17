KRG Prime Minister arrives in US for high-level talks

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in Washington at the invitation of the United States, leading a high-level delegation.

The visit aims to deepen strategic ties between the Kurdistan Region and the US, with discussions set to address recent political and security developments in Iraq and the broader region.

Barzani will also meet with senior US administration officials and members of Congress, as well as engage with American investors and business leaders to explore opportunities for expanding economic and trade relations.

This marks Barzani’s second visit to Washington since February 2024, when he also met with several US officials to discuss regional stability and bilateral cooperation.