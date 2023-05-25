KRG announces imminent opening of AI centers backed by US firms

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced today the upcoming inauguration of two artificial intelligence (AI) centers, powered by a selection of American investment firms, while pointing to the provision of all feasible facilitations under investment laws.

The Department of Information and Communications in the regional government stated in a communique that "Mohammed Shukri, the head of the Investment Authority, received today a delegation of American companies operating in the field of artificial intelligence.

The delegation provided an overview of their corporate operations," noting their intent "to establish two fixed centers and several mobile units in various regions of the Kurdistan region."

The statement further articulated that "The head of the Investment Authority expressed his support for the successful realization of the concept, assuring the provision of all possible support and facilitation within the framework of investment laws."