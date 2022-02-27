Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG and US sign an MoU to bolster small and medium businesses in Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-27T09:01:48+0000
KRG and US sign an MoU to bolster small and medium businesses in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Ministry of Planning and the United States Consulate-General in Erbil on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bolster small and medium-sized businesses in the region.

Speaking in a joint press conference with the US Consul, Robert Palladino, Minister of Planning, Dara Rachid, said that signing this MoU will address many challenges facing small and medium-sized business owners and create job opportunities for unemployed youth.

Palladino said that the MoU aims primarily to boost the private sector, stressing that the Kurdistan Regional Government pays special heeds for this vital sector.

The US diplomat said that the MoU will contribute to expanding the economy of the Kurdistan Region to accommodate for women-led initiatives, deeming small-sized projects a key for the region's economic progress.

The US consul shed light upon the "commonalities and historic ties" between Washington and Erbil, laying emphasis on his country's support for the economic reforms adopted by the KRG.

related

KRG to launch several projects in Rania district

Date: 2020-10-13 12:29:24
KRG to launch several projects in Rania district

KRG: Iraqi Council of Ministers approved the budget and dues of Kurdistan before resigning

Date: 2019-12-03 11:42:19
KRG: Iraqi Council of Ministers approved the budget and dues of Kurdistan before resigning

KRG receives 200 billion dinars from Baghdad, Region's MoF

Date: 2021-12-20 11:59:29
KRG receives 200 billion dinars from Baghdad, Region's MoF

A delegation from Kurdistan Regional Government arrives Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-19 10:48:25
A delegation from Kurdistan Regional Government arrives Baghdad

KRG: views of CPC does not reflect our policy

Date: 2021-09-26 07:41:22
KRG: views of CPC does not reflect our policy

KRG is determined to curb public money waste, MP says

Date: 2021-02-08 15:30:55
KRG is determined to curb public money waste, MP says

KRG responds to Kirkuk's governor statement on apprehending citizens for Terrorism charges

Date: 2021-04-21 11:31:06
KRG responds to Kirkuk's governor statement on apprehending citizens for Terrorism charges

A bloc to boycott the vote on granting confidence to KRG's candidate to the Ministry of Natural Resources

Date: 2021-01-05 12:44:07
A bloc to boycott the vote on granting confidence to KRG's candidate to the Ministry of Natural Resources