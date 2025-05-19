KRG strikes "billions" in energy deals with US firms

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed two major energy agreements with US companies HKN Energy and WesternZagros on Monday.

The signing ceremony was held at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC, during KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s official visit to the United States.

In a statement, the KRG described the deals as valued in the “tens of billions of dollars,” though specific figures and timelines were not disclosed.

HKN Energy and WesternZagros, longtime operators in Kurdistan’s upstream oil sector, are expected to deepen their involvement through the new agreements. Both companies currently manage exploration and production assets within the Region.

Kurdish officials have repeatedly emphasized the importance of foreign energy partnerships in stabilizing the Region’s economy, particularly as it navigates ongoing fiscal disputes with Iraq’s federal government over revenue-sharing and budget allocations.