KRG: Kurdistan generates half of gas needed for power sector

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region is meeting around half of its electricity sector’s fuel needs through current gas production, Acting Natural Resources Minister Kamal Mohammed stated on Thursday.

Speaking at an energy conference in Washington, Mohammed said the Region produces 650 million cubic meters of natural gas but needs one billion to meet demand, and is generating 400,000 barrels of oil per day for export via the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Regarding the recent energy contracts signed between the Kurdistan Regional Government and US firms, he noted that these deals fall within the Region’s constitutional authority.

“Energy remains essential to Iraq’s economic and political stability,” Mohammed concluded.