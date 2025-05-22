Ronaki project: KRG targets 24/7 electricity

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani outlined plans to deliver 24-hour electricity across the Region—and eventually to other parts of Iraq—through increased gas production supported by two new agreements with US energy companies.

Speaking at the Energy Conference in Washington, Barzani presented the “Ronaki Project” as a key element of the KRG’s energy reform strategy. Initially launched in major urban centers, the project is expected to cover all cities by the end of this year, with full regional access targeted by late 2026.

Years of underdeveloped infrastructure have left many households reliant on costly private generators. Barzani noted that Ronaki is designed to ease this dependence by cutting electricity costs by up to 80%, with adjusted rates for high-consumption users.

He also pointed to progress in natural gas development, with two recently signed deals with established US firms positioned to expand output and support wider electricity generation.

“The objective goes beyond Kurdistan,” Barzani added. “We’re working to increase electricity supply for the rest of Iraq and the wider region, where shortages remain widespread.”

The agreements contribute to a broader strategy to transform gas resources into a reliable power source, improving energy security and reducing reliance on diesel generators.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, addressing the same conference, described energy as fundamental to economic growth. He stressed that US global energy partnerships focus on cooperation and shared commercial opportunities rather than competition. The latest gas deals, he noted, reflect growing collaboration between American companies and the KRG.

The conference is included in a wider itinerary for PM Barzani, who is leading an official visit to Washington. Earlier today, he met with US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, discussing ways to deepen the strategic relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.