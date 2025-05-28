KRG after US backing: Resuming oil exports benefits all of Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) called for the resumption of oil exports following a senior delegation’s visit to Washington, where US officials expressed support for the Region’s federal role in Iraq, according to a statement.

During a cabinet session led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, ministers reviewed discussions held with members of Congress and Trump administration officials. The United States, the government noted, reaffirmed its recognition of the KRG as a key partner in the Iraqi federation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly conveyed Washington’s commitment to backing the Region’s institutional and financial entitlements, acknowledging the KRG’s role in sheltering displaced populations and protecting community diversity.

Cabinet members provided reports on their respective meetings, with the council welcoming the US position and highlighting the importance of sustained engagement.

The KRG emphasized its readiness to continue negotiations with Baghdad to resolve pending disputes within the constitutional framework—particularly the resumption of oil exports via Iraq’s national marketing company, SOMO.

The suspension, in place since March 2023 due to legal and fiscal disagreements, has led to significant revenue losses.

Officials maintained that resuming shipments would reinforce federal income, support energy sector development, and uphold equitable revenue sharing as outlined in Iraq’s constitution.