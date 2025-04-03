Iraq's Khor Mor field: 3-week maintenance to boost power output

Shafaq News/ Dana Gas will launch a three-week maintenance and rehabilitation program at Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field starting midnight Thursday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) revealed.

The KRG’s Electricity and Natural Resources ministries stated the project aims to boost power generation ahead of peak summer demand. Dana Gas, in partnership with Crescent Petroleum and other Pearl Petroleum consortium members, will oversee the operations.

The announcement followed confirmation from the companies that total output from Khor Mor has exceeded 500 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), a key milestone for Iraq’s largest non-associated gas field.