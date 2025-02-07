Striking Al-Sulaymaniyah workers: No pay, no meds

Shafaq News / Striking teachers and public employees in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, announced, on Friday, that they will refuse medical treatment as their protest over delayed salary payments and economic conditions enters its 11th day.

"Effective today, we will reject all medical intervention," stated Osman Koulpi, spokesperson for the striking workers. "This step aims to urge authorities to respond to our demands. The protests will continue until a resolution is reached."

The decision has raised concerns about the health of hunger strikers, with medical professionals cautioning against the risks of prolonged fasting.

Earlier, the Al-Sulaymaniyah Health Directorate emphasized the potential health complications for protesters, highlighting malnutrition, fatigue, and fluctuations in blood sugar and blood pressure. Director-General Sabah Hawrami noted that these conditions may require medical intervention and announced that specialized teams have been deployed to monitor those most affected.

Hawrami also stated that healthcare services in various districts are being reinforced to address evolving health needs, particularly in areas with higher cases of chronic illnesses. While medical teams remain available to provide care, he urged protesters to prioritize their well-being and seek treatment when necessary.

The demonstrations, which began on Monday, were driven by salary delays and broader economic concerns. Protesters have called for urgent solutions, with some attributing the situation to ongoing political disagreements between Erbil and Baghdad.

Demonstrators have also urged international organizations to take notice of their grievances, calling for intervention to help address the economic hardships affecting the region.