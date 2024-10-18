Duhok and Al-Sulaymaniyah confirm smooth electoral process and optimism for increased voter participation

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Duhok and Al-Sulaymaniyah affirmed that the special voting process for the Kurdistan Region Parliament elections is proceeding “smoothly,” with no violations reported thus far, amid optimism for a rise in participation rates.

This phase of the election aims to enable groups eligible for special voting, such as internal security forces and Peshmerga, to cast their votes before general voting begins.

Special Voting in Duhok

Khalid Abbas, the head of the IHEC's office in Duhok, told Shafaq News, "The special voting process began on Friday, at 7:00 AM, with 33 polling stations opened across various areas of the province, featuring a total of 140 voting booths."

"The number of voters eligible to participate is 40,895, all of whom are registered on the special voting lists in Duhok," he clarified.

Abbas further pointed out, "The voting devices are functioning well at all centers,” noting that “the commission has prepared sufficient backup devices to be used in case of any unexpected malfunctions at the polling stations.”

Special Voting in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Our correspondent confirmed that “the number of voters in Al-Sulaymaniyah province reached 76,661, distributed across 57 polling stations, with 276 voting booths allocated.”

New technologies were introduced, such as the biometric card, which is being used for the first time in the history of theKurdistan Region's elections, to ensure the integrity of the process and prevent tampering with voter records.

"Excellent Organization"

In a special statement to Shafaq News, observer Karzan Mohammed, who is monitoring the election process, said, "The introduction of the biometric card represents a qualitative leap in the electoral process, as it helps enhance transparency and minimize the opportunities for manipulation to the lowest possible level."

One participant in the special voting, who wished to remain anonymous, shared his experience with our correspondent, “I felt that my vote was important and secure. The organization at the center was excellent, and everything went smoothly, from the security checks to casting my vote.”

Another member, who also wished to remain unidentified, told our agency's correspondent, "We are here to serve and protect our citizens, and today we have the opportunity to shape the future of the Region through these elections. The introduction of the biometric card has brought a new level of transparency and trust that we have long awaited."

In this context, Shafaq News' correspondent noted that the IHEC took “a series of stringent security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process.”

Mobile phones were prohibited from being brought into polling stations to ensure the secrecy of the vote and to prevent manipulation or influence on voters.

Extensive Media Coverage

To ensure accurate and transparent media coverage, the Commission has allocated four special centers for journalists in AlSulaymaniyah, enabling reporters and correspondents to closely follow the electoral process.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that these centers are equipped with the latest technology, enabling journalists to access information and accurately convey the electoral process.

In this regard, Bishtwan Jamal, one of the journalists, stated to Shafaq News, "We did not encounter any difficulties in obtaining the necessary information, and there was clear cooperation between the commission and the media to ensure the flow of information without compromising the privacy and confidentiality of voters."

Optimism for Increased Participation

Many observers expressed optimism regarding the participation rate in the special voting for security forces, especially given “the good organization and strict security measures.”

Tarza Taha, one of the local monitors, told a Shafaq News correspondent, "It is clear that the meticulous organization witnessed in this process has a positive impact on voters' morale and their confidence in the elections."

"What we saw today in Al-Sulaymaniyah reflects the security forces' desire to actively participate in shaping the Region's future and their commitment to implementing all procedures that ensure the integrity of the process," she remarked.

Moreover, our correspondent affirmed that the electoral process took place under “careful international and local monitoring,” with monitoring teams overseeing the process since the opening of the centers.

“All instructions issued by the commission were followed precisely, with security forces adhering to the established guidelines. Polling stations were well-equipped to facilitate smooth voter movement and ensure the implementation of security measures,” he explained.

The correspondent added, “Challenges faced by the Region in recent years have made this election a critical moment, and the atmosphere we witnessed today enhances our expectations for increased participation.”

Earlier today, the IHEC opened polling stations for Peshmerga forces and internal security personnel to cast their votes, noting that the voting process began at 7:00 AM in 165 polling stations and will conclude at 6:00 PM, as scheduled by the IHEC.

A total of 1,091 candidates from both genders are competing for 100 seats in the Region, 5 of which are reserved for minority groups, reduced from 11 seats by a decision from the Federal Supreme Court (the highest judicial authority in Iraq).

The number of seats allocated for women, according to the election law, must be at least 30.

The total number of voters is 2,899,578, of whom 215,960 are eligible to vote in the special election. The remaining 2,683,618 voters will participate in the general election next Sunday.

The legislative elections in the Kurdistan Region have been postponed four times over the past two years due to political disputes, having originally been scheduled for 2022.

Since its establishment in the early 1990s, the Region has witnessed five parliamentary terms, and this marks the sixth one.